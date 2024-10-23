Adams and McWilliams have questionable experience. Lynda Adams was elected to City Council but quit her commitment to Ward 5 early to go work for Rock Row. Lawrence McWilliams was appointed to finish Adams’ term and ran for its election, but Ward 5 chose not to elect him. The only candidate who has municipal leadership experience is acting Mayor David Morse. He’s the only candidate who never quit on his constituents and the only candidate ever reelected. Adams’ and McWilliams’ lack of experience would waste extra taxpayer dollars to train them on how to be Westbrook’s chief executive.

I recently sought help from my city and community to restore a long-forgotten veterans’ monument in Ward 5. David Morse committed immediately and prioritized city action and support. Neither McWilliams nor Adams have engaged in any aspect of the forgotten monument. Westbrook, don’t elect anyone whose only reliability is that of absence.

Kevin Moss

Westbrook

