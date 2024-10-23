After watching the video of the Meet the Candidates event at Baxter Library, I urge Gorham residents to vote Eric Thistle and Nicole Yeo-Fisher for School Committee.

Yeo-Fisher has demonstrated her dedication to the youth of Gorham as a School Committee member, volunteer, and as a mom of two, she can frequently be found coaching or supporting youth sports.

Thistle is the father of three young children attending Gorham schools, and currently serves on Gorham’s public health board. As the founder of his own law firm, he also understands policies and laws, and what it takes to successfully manage a business.

Both are thoughtful, intelligent decision makers. They respect our educators, and want to ensure Gorham schools provide a high-quality, honest education in schools that are safe and inclusive. Please vote for Eric Thistle and Nicole Yeo-Fisher for Gorham School Committee.

Merrilee Warholak

Gorham

