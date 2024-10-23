This November, I am excited to vote for these Westbrook Democrats.

David Morse has stepped up this year as acting mayor and proved that he is ready to take on the job of leading Westbrook into the future.

Councilor Anna Turcotte’s (Ward 3) ethics and advocacy for our youth and business community is a great asset we do not want to lose.

Amy Faulkingham’s (Ward 4 City Council) background in building community will be a great addition to the council as she looks to prioritize affordable housing and our young people.

Brian McCambridge’s (at-large School Committee) ability to hear community feedback while prioritizing our educators and youth, will be the continuity we need for this School Committee seat.

I am so glad to see the strong candidates that have risen to the call this election season. Their contributions to our community will be felt in the years to come.

Liz Eisele McLellan

Westbrook

