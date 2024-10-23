Water is one of the most important resources for our health and well-being. Sen. Tim Nangle understands this and has taken a step few others have. In his sponsoring of L.D. 2101, “An Act to Strengthen Shoreland Zoning Enforcement,” he took a significant step to protect our water resources. Shoreland zoning protects the beauty, health and purity of the lakes and waterways that belong to all citizens. Yet it is only as effective as its enforcement. Without effective protections Maine’s waterways would be environmentally diminished and far less attractive. Tim Nangle gets this, he did something and I urge voters to allow him to continue this important work for all Maine citizens. Please vote for Sen. Tim Nangle.

Malory Shaughnessy

Westbrook

