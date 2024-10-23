BRUNSWICK — It’s gotta be the socks.

In honor of Tuesday’s senior night, the players on the Brunswick girls soccer team wore the same flame-patterned socks they used to wear when they were on a youth travel team. The design translated to the field of play, as Brunswick fired off a 3-1 win over Mt. Ararat.

“I’m feeling awesome and great,” midfielder Lisi Palmer said. “It’s very nice to have that after our last result with them. It’s like a dream, especially on our senior night.”

Palmer scored a goal and dished out two assists for the Dragons, before the girls passed the torch to the boys team, which beat the Eagles in a 5-3 barnburner. Junior midfielder Sebastian Martini led the way with two goals and an assist.

“There was really not much to say other than we knew we needed to win,” Martini said. “Yeah, we just kept scoring. Definitely one of the best games we’ve had all season, scoring-wise.”

Brunswick earned the season finale sweep after splitting the first set of rivalry matches in Topsham on Oct. 1.

The girls teams opened the doubleheader, and the home team struck first. Shortly after hitting the crossbar with a free kick, Lexi Morin got another opportunity in the 27th minute and tapped in Palmer’s corner kick. In the 44th minute, Palmer was able to do it all herself, booting in a long free kick from well outside the box.

Mt. Ararat’s Emma Berry responded four minutes later, collecting her own corner kick and sending it right back into the net. Despite outshooting the Dragons 12-7 on goal, the Eagles struggled to create a consistent offensive attack due to the narrower dimensions of the grass field.

“I just didn’t think our effort was there in the first half, and (Brunswick is) winning a lot of the balls, so credit to them,” Mt. Ararat head coach Kevin Flaherty said. “I thought our effort in the second half was much better. I thought we kind of pretty much deserved a little more out of the game, to be honest. We’re still looking for a bounce, we haven’t got one yet this season.”

Since the 3-1 loss to Mt. Ararat (10-4) earlier in the month, Brunswick (8-5-1) has made some formation adjustments, which Palmer says have been beneficial. The Dragons also strengthened their depth with players like forward Molly Tefft returning to the field.

In the 74th minute, Palmer found Tefft, who quickly passed it off to midfielder Eva Kousky to seal the deal.

Jules Morin saved 10 shots for Brunswick. Morgan Crawford saved four shots for Mt. Ararat.

“We’re peaking at the right time,” Brunswick head coach Kevin Bachman said. “We’re starting to get our groove back, we got some people back from injuries, so I think we’re looking good going into the playoffs.”

The Brunswick boys team has been in a groove since September and are only heating up more, as they carry Class A’s longest win streak (nine games) into the postseason.

Martini started the scoring early, racing past an open Eagles defense and putting one in during the third minute. Matching the intensity, Mt. Ararat put pressure on the Brunswick back line, breaking through in the 11th minute with a header from Aaron Paul off a Caleb MacDonald pass.

Joelson Malongo put the home team back in the lead in the 22nd minute, but by halftime, the score was knotted again. Paul headed in another goal, this time off an Ethan Berry throw-in, in the 32nd minute. Paul and Berry would connect once more via throw-in in the 44th minute for the senior forward’s second straight hat trick.

“I feel like they breed these long throwers over there. I’d like the water tested,” Brunswick head coach Mark Roma said. “No, it’s an incredible weapon. I feel like as long as I’ve been coaching here, they’ve been doing it, and I struggle every year to defend it.”

Mt. Ararat was unable to capitalize on any other offensive tactic, having to race back and try to defend on quick counter-attacks after what head coach Jack Rioux described as “careless giveaways.” Once again feeling little defensive pressure, Martini scored in the 54th minute after playing the ball off a header from himself to tie the game.

Oliver Gorchoff scored the go-ahead goal in the 58th minute off a Jacob Samuel bicycle kick assist. Liam Rapoza iced the game with 5:43 to go with a Martini assist.

“We don’t need to rely on mistakes from the other team,” Roma said. “I mean, you’re happy to get them as a gift, but I feel like we were good enough team to sort of create our chances if we just play. And that’s what I feel like they did. Once it started clicking, it was great. I just basically sat back and watched the second half. They were phenomenal.”

Edgar Meardon saved three shots for Brunswick (11-3). Brady Yazwinski had seven saves for Mt. Ararat (8-5-1).

As of Tuesday night, all four teams are projected to host a quarterfinal match. The Brunswick girls were the only squad outside of the top four before the last day of the season. Heal Points will be finalized by Wednesday at the earliest.

