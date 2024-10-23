“Intelligence and skills can only function at the peak of their capacity when the body is healthy and strong.” – President John F. Kennedy

President Kennedy was on the right track many years ago when he challenged Americans — including the youth of our country — to become more active. The benefits of regular exercise are well documented, from reduced risk of injury and illness to improved performance in sports and activities, especially in high school students. Less obvious, but perhaps more important, are the positive effects of movement on the mental health and self-esteem of our youth.

While our high-performing athletes are regulars in fitness rooms, other students have been hesitant. That’s changing.

The Brunswick School Department recently unveiled our newly renovated fitness room at Brunswick High School — aptly named the Dragon Fitness Room — and nearby yoga studio, which are changing the way students view exercise.

The seed was planted last year during a professional learning group about wellness when a small cohort expressed interest in improving the school’s wellness facilities to encourage general fitness activity among students and staff.

Greg Nadeau, physical education teacher, and School Resource Officer Nick Bedard led an effort to apply for and receive a grant from Mid Coast–Parkview Health: the LincolnHealth Community Health Improvement Fund, which strives to decrease barriers to participation in activities for a given community. The $75,000 grant funded most of the renovations and improvements in the Dragon Fitness Room and nearby yoga room. Our Facilities Department’s budget covered the cost of new flooring in both spaces.

Chris Gronkowski from Gronk Fitness (yes, he’s the brother of football legend Rob) visited our school and provided guidance on how to best use the space, layout options, how to best meet the needs of physical education classes, team training, general use, etc.

The new weight room has everything a high school student or athletic team would want, from free weights and treadmills to biking machines and cable machines. Mirrors hang on freshly painted walls so that exercisers can check their form as they lift. In the morning, you might see a physical education class; in the afternoon, an athletic team hitting the weights or staff members on the treadmill.

The yoga studio hosts yoga and barre workouts as well as physical education classes. There are Peloton bikes and a big-screen monitor for workout videos.

Together, these two renovated spaces allow our physical education team to rewrite the course curriculum and incorporate more general fitness classes that are engaging for our students. And school staff, including Nadeau, supervise the space after school, instructing students on the proper form and use of the equipment.

Why is this so exciting? In addition to becoming stronger, faster and more flexible, exercise positively impacts a participant’s mental health, self-image and self-esteem. This is especially important as our youth are bombarded with a distorted view of body image on social and mass media.

As Athletic Director Kaili Phillips notes, “Anything that shows a person what a body can do, as opposed to what it looks like, is going to improve their self-image.” Kaili also stresses that teaching students how to properly engage in movement activities earlier in life “is going to help them be healthier throughout their lives.”

The National Institutes of Health report that physical activity may significantly improve sleep quality — something critical for our youth — and research also suggests that physical exercise improves depressive and anxiety symptoms. It’s also important to note that the wellness rooms also provide a chance to socialize with other students and be part of a community group.

BHS Principal Troy Henninger tells me that students really enjoy the renovated facility: “There is an afterschool fitness club made up of students and staff who work out together. Overall, it is a great space!”

Fitness rooms have their own sounds, from weights clanging to the thump-thump-thump of someone running on a treadmill. I smile whenever I walk by, knowing that students are strengthening their bodies and minds and that every rep and every step makes them a better version of themselves.

Phillip Potenziano is superintendent of Brunswick schools.

