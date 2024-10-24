The Craft Apprentice Program is now accepting applications for next year’s apprenticeship program. The program is offered annually through a partnership between the Maine Crafts Association, the Maine Arts Commission and the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen. The program supports 100 hours of one-on-one training over seven months between a mentor and apprentice.

The learning experience is for apprentices who demonstrate a commitment to acquiring new skills, tools and management habits, and furthering their craft practice; they accomplish this through a significant relationship with a mentor artist and work together in-studio. Mentors receive $3,000 for their time and expertise, apprentices receive $1,500 to invest in their studio practice. The program supports craft artists working in craft media who live in Maine and New Hampshire.

The program concludes with a capstone exhibition showcasing work made during the seven month apprenticeship from both the mentor and apprentice.

To view possible mentor matches, visit the program’s Prospective Mentor Artist Database to view a list of professional Maine artists in a variety of mediums. If you’re interested in registering as mentor, visit mainecap.org/program/prospective-mentor-artist-database/ or contact Lizz Brown at lizz@mainecrafts.org.

For more information and an application link, visit mainecap.org/2025-cap-cycle/.

