Bath Area Family YMCA got a boost to its recreational sports program from funds raised at the fourth annual Boothbay Cornhole Classic.

Representatives from Special Olympics Maine and the Boothbay Cornhole Classic joined YMCA staff Wednesday, Oct. 23, to present a $10,000 donation to support the Unified Champion Club at the Bath YMCA.

“The Bath YMCA’s commitment to inclusivity reflects the core values of Special Olympics Maine, and we’re excited to see how [the Unified Champion] Club is creating a stronger, more unified community,” said Ian Frank, Special Olympics Maine president and CEO.

The Unified Champion Club promotes social inclusion by pairing individuals with and without intellectual disabilities through shared recreational sports and activities.

“We’re very grateful to the Boothbay Cornhole Classic committee for their support of our programs to help us empower people with intellectual disabilities in our community to discover their skills and experience the joy of competitive team sports,” said Rob Gray, CEO of Bath YMCA.

The Bath YMCA Unified Champion Club was established in 2022 in partnership with Special Olympics Mine and the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation. Unified Champion Club offers six-week sessions focused on different sports, including cornhole, pickleball and indoor softball.

“Our Boothbay Cornhole Classic committee is dedicated to supporting charities that can make a difference in the lives of people in our surrounding communities,” said Sawyer Boulette, Boothbay Cornhole Classic president.

