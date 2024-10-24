Brunswick has approved a new Early Learning Center geared toward children of Bath Iron Works employees at the former Martin’s Point Health Care near Lowes and Walmart.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Brunswick Planning Board unanimously approved the redevelopment of the former Martin’s Point property at 6 Farley Road into a 10-classroom Early Learning Center for the Bath Area Family YMCA.

The Bath YMCA announced the purchase in September with plans to turn the building into an education center for 132 infant, toddler and preschool-aged students. Initial demolition and renovation work is already underway, with a target opening of September 2025.

In a statement, Rob Gray, CEO of the Bath Area YMCA, said the YMCA is proud to expand its capacity to meet the community’s critical demand for quality and affordable child care. BIW officials said they hope the new day care availability will serve as a recruitment and retention incentive for employees.

“Our current and future shipbuilders need access to quality child care that meets their work schedules,” BIW President Charles F. Krugh said in September. “Working with the Navy and our congressional delegation to address this critical need will support the nation’s defense and help Maine workers embark on meaningful and rewarding careers. Without our investment, this additional child care capacity would have been much more difficult to achieve.”

Shipyard officials have declined to say how much they’re investing in the deal but have said it’s a “multi-million dollar project with investment from BIW, the Bath Area Family YMCA and the U.S. Navy.”

