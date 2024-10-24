Expanded hours for

absentee ballots

The Buxton Town Clerk and Registrar of Voters will be open for additional hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, to issue and receive absentee ballots and register voters for the Nov. 5 state general and referendum election at Town Hall.

Absentee ballot applications are available at the Town Hall or online at maine.gov under “Voting” and “Absentee Voting.”

Absentee ballots can also be mailed out at the request of the voter by calling the Town Clerk’s Office at 929-6171. Voters can check the status of their absentee ballots at maine.gov.

The polls in Buxton will be open on Election Day, Nov. 5, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. All Buxton voters cast ballots at the Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

For more information, call the Buxton Town Clerk’s office at 929-6171 or email Town Clerk John Myers at jmyers@buxton.me.us.

School budget committee

seeking volunteers



The SAD 6 Budget Advisory Committee is seeking citizen volunteers, according to an announcement from the district.

The committee reviews budget information and makes recommendations to the district budget committee and school board for the 2025-2026 school year. Those interested in serving should contact Iva Davenport at 929-2318 or email idavenport@bonnyeagle.org.

Free Halloween bash

for moms and babies

The Mom’s Coffee Hour group will host a Halloween bash for local moms and babies from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Town Hall. “Come wearing your costume; there will be treats, music and more,” the group wrote in an announcement.

The coffee hour group is a program sponsored jointly by the Recreation Department and Buxton Fire and Rescue. The Recreation Department can be reached at 929-8381.

