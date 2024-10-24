Members of the Mid-Coast Retired Educators Association recently hosted a meet-and-greet luncheon at the Topsham Library along with local State House candidates. Rep. Allison Hepler, Suzanne Andresen, Rep. Daniel Ankeles, Denise Tepler, Rep. Sally Cluchey and Rafael Macias chatted with members, each giving a brief talk about their backgrounds, information concerning the position they are running for and their interests in helping to make our part of Maine better for all.

All area candidates were invited to the luncheon, which also included an exhibit of a Presidential Button Collection that commenced in Ohio. There were three buttons from the 1896 campaign in which Ohioan Republican William McKinley defeated Democrat William Jennings Bryan. From the 1892 campaign between Democrat Grover Cleveland and Republican Benjamin Harrison, there are two identical medallions. The earliest item is a ribbon from 1880 when another Ohio President James A. Garfield, a Republican, defeated Winfield Scott Hancock. The ribbon says “Garfield and Arthur.” Chester Arthur became president when James Garfield was assassinated 200 days into his term.

Also on display were two Margaret Chase Smith’s buttons. She had the distinction of her being the first woman to be placed in nomination for the presidency of a major political party convention.

