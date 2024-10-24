Bath Recovery Community Center is opening a new resource: Lady Dee’s “Free for All,” a room at the center full of free items — clothing, household items, necessities, fun things — different every day. Lady Dee’s hours are 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays or by appointment. While there, grab free snacks and drinks for while perusing the many things up for grabs. Lady Dee’s also has Halloween costumes now and will be bringing out the Christmas stuff soon. The center is located at 15 Vine St., Bath. Call or text 607-6595 with questions or any requests. Courtesy of Bath Recovery Community Center
