Holiday craft fair – Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Prides Corner Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Handmade crafts, baked goods and silent auction featuring sports memorabilia, game tickets, gift certificates and themed gift baskets. Silent auction ends at 2 p.m.

Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Anthony Parish, St. Hyacinth’s Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Maine-made crafts, white elephant room with gently used treasures, jewelry room, holiday decorations, books, puzzles, homemade baked goods, silent auction of themed gift baskets, children’s activity room and concession with homemade clam cakes, variety of luncheon items.

Windham craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Windham Christian Academy, 1051 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.

LRHS Project Graduation craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Lake Region High School, 1877 Roosevelt Trail, Naples.

