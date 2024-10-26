LEWISTON — One Lewiston player perfectly summed up Friday’s game against Brunswick as he headed to the sideline after a touchdown: “This is fun.”

The Blue Devils dominated the Dragons 51-0 at Don Roux Field, with help from a 30-point second quarter.

Lewiston delivered a complete effort on both sides of the ball, led by quarterback/safety Jeffrey Randall. On offense, Randall was 4-for-6 passing for 150 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he forced a safety as part of the Blue Devils’ big second quarter, while his teammates held Brunswick quarterback Robert Bowen to 4 for 6 passing for 45 yards.

“The game plan going into it was, we are going to man up a lot,” Randall said. “The D-line did their job; I don’t think the (Brunswick) QB had one open play to see his receivers. He was scrambling after every play. The corners and safeties did their job, and the linebackers read well. We all read our assignments well on defense.

“Offensively, we have to give props to the O-line, we can’t do anything without them.”

Amid the revelry, there also was a moment for reflection. Before the game, players, coaches and fans remembered the 18 lives lost and the 13 others injured on the one-year mark of the Oct. 25, 2023 Lewiston mass shooting.

“I told our guys to embrace the moment and live every moment brilliantly, because there are some folks out there that aren’t able to do that,” Lewiston coach Jason Versey said. “We wanted to play and honor those that were victimized by the tragic shooting, and tell these guys to soak in the moment and appreciate and live brilliantly, bright for those who no longer can.”

Quick strikes and big plays were the name of the game for Lewiston (4-3).

From his safety position, Randall appeared to start the night off in style when he picked up a fumble on fourth down and went roughly 65 yards for a scoop-and-score in the first quarter, but the officials ruled it an incomplete pass.

Lewiston took over on downs, and on its first offensive play, Jayden Sands had a long run that was called back due to a holding penalty. Later in the drive, Randall found Damonte Spearman for 49-yard touchdown that wasn’t negated. After Michael Caron’s extra point, the Blue Devils led 7-0 with six minute remaining in the opening quarter.

The second quarter was all Lewiston. Midway through the period, Randall’s 20-yard toss to Lonnie Thomas made the lead 14-0.

On the first play of Lewiston’s next possession, Sands scored on a sweep from 37 yards out to make it 21-0 lead with 4:48 left in the half. Sands finished with 43 yards on two carries.

“It was some magical stuff, getting the ball, I just wanted to go and try to score that (touchdown),” Sands said.

Later in the quarter, Spencer Chartier blocked a Brunswick (2-6) punt to set the Blue Devils up at the 5-yard line. Josue Luis ran the ball into the end zone on Lewiston’s next play for a 28-0 lead. Luis finished with 58 yards on four carries.

Randall made another big play on defense when he made a tackle in the end zone for a safety, making it 30-0.

On Lewiston’s first play after Brunswick’s free kick, Randall fired a 46-yard bomb to Spearman that put the ball at Brunswick’s 9-yard line. Randall then threw a TD pass to Thomas to extend the lead to 37-0 with 32 seconds left in the first half.

Spearman, who finished with two catches for 94 yards, credited the offensive line with allowing Randall time to throw the ball.

“I mean, it’s a good O-line,” Spearman said. “They made their blocks, we followed them, and we got the yards we were supposed to get.”

Lewiston’s Joe Dube and Mekhi Young had short TD runs in the third quarter to cap the scoring.

“It was definitely fun,” Versey said. “Our program needed this, our kids need it. It’s hard to win, it’s really hard to win any football game. When you can have a great game where everyone is contributing and competing at a high level — it is fun.”

Lewiston ends the regular season next Friday at Edward Little (1-6), which lost to Bangor 35-0 on Friday night.

