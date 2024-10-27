Gulf of Maine Books will host author Anthony Walton at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick, to celebrate his new book “The End of Respectability: Notes of a Black American Reckoning with his Life and his Nation,” published by Godine Publishers.
“This book is essential reading for anyone who wants to understand the complications of racism and its effects on political polarization in America today,” journalist Molly Jong-Fast wrote. “Anthony Walton is a teller of difficult truths, and you cannot read this book without finding that it has given you new knowledge about your own life.”
Walton is a resident of Brunswick and teaches at Bowdoin College. His previous work of nonfiction was “Mississippi: An American Journey.” He has published a book of poems, “Cricket Weather,” and has co-editd two anthologies of poetry with poet/teacher Michael Harper, “The Vintage Book of African American Poetry” and “Every Shut Eye Ain’t Asleep: An Anthology of Poetry by African Americans Since 1945”. He has also co-authored “Brothers in Arms: The Epic Story of the 761st Tank Battalion” with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and “Go and Tell Pharoah: The Autobiography of Reverend Al Sharpton.”
His work has been published in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Harpers, Atlantic Monthly, The Black Scholar, the Oxford American, the Times Literary Supplement, Poetry Ireland Review, Notre Dame Magazine and the Library of America: African American Poetry, as well as being broadcast on NPR, CNN, C-Span and the BBC.
The Friday event is free and open to the public.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.