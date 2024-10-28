The Brunswick Parks and Recreation Department’s 57th annual ski and skate sale is from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Brunswick Rec Center, 220 Neptune Drive, Brunswick.

The sale offers hundreds of skis, skates, boots and recreation equipment. Vendors will be selling new items and there will be used items available for purchase. Community members can sell out-grown winter equipment and pick up new equipment at the sale.

For those interested in selling winter equipment this year, the drop-off date is Saturday, Nov. 2. For more details on what to bring, where and when to drop off, visit brunswickme.gov/225/Annual-Ski-Skate-Sale.

All proceeds from the sale will support youth recreation activities and programs, and any equipment left after the collection period will be donated.

For any other questions about the sale, call the Rec Center at 725-6656, email recprograms@brunswickme.org or visit brunswickme.gov/parks-recreation.

Copy the Story Link