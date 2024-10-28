Ice skaters enjoy Lishness Hockey Rink in Brunswick in February 2021. The Brunswick Parks and Recreation Department is holding its annual ski and skate sale on Nov. 3. C. Thacher Carter / The Times Record file photo

The Brunswick Parks and Recreation Department’s 57th annual ski and skate sale is from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Brunswick Rec Center, 220 Neptune Drive, Brunswick.

The sale offers hundreds of skis, skates, boots and recreation equipment. Vendors will be selling new items and there will be used items available for purchase. Community members can sell out-grown winter equipment and pick up new equipment at the sale.

For those interested in selling winter equipment this year, the drop-off date is Saturday, Nov. 2. For more details on what to bring, where and when to drop off, visit brunswickme.gov/225/Annual-Ski-Skate-Sale.

All proceeds from the sale will support youth recreation activities and programs, and any equipment left after the collection period will be donated.

For any other questions about the sale, call the Rec Center at 725-6656, email recprograms@brunswickme.org or visit brunswickme.gov/parks-recreation.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
brunswick maine, Times Record, times record sports, winter sports

Related Stories
Latest Articles