Each year, the holiday lights at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens draw visitors from near and far to Boothbay.

What started as an idea to draw visitors to the Midcoast during the colder months has turned into an event attracting over one-third of the gardens’ annual visitors. Decorated treetops and sculptures adorning the lawns demand cheer during an otherwise gloomy season.

Gardens Aglow runs from Nov. 16 to Dec. 31.

This year, the event’s 10th anniversary, celebrates a design featuring two beloved troll sculptures, an enchanted forest with mushrooms and shooting stars. In addition to illuminated trails and nature-inspired sculptures, attendees will discover holiday treats in the Gardenshop.

“Gardens Aglow is part of many families’ annual holiday plans,” said Gretchen Ostherr, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens president and CEO. “Over the past nine years, we have welcomed more than 780,000 visitors to the Boothbay region during a traditionally quiet time. This allowed us to hire staff members for longer, bring income to the region through lodging, shopping and dining, and make priceless memories for families across New England and beyond.”

Rounding out October

This past month, the CMBG has enjoyed bright autumn afternoons, featuring pumpkin displays and dahlia varieties in full bloom, such as Tyrell, Hollyhill Lemon Ice and Cornel.

Brent McHale, a horticulturist at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, often prepares for Gardens Aglow, transitioning from the regular season that ends on Oct. 20.

He underscored the importance of bloom turnover. By sourcing native seeds from the Gardenshop or organizations like the Wild Seed Project, home gardeners can enjoy a full growing season from May to Halloween.

Once buds close and the grounds start to freeze, it’s time for cleanup.

Design work starts in July, followed by tree mapping in August. A few days in September are dedicated to light hanging. Come late October, it’s time to transform the grounds. On four all-staff days, over 100 people, including volunteers, pitch in.

It takes a team — and ample planning.

“We start by designing the different areas of the gardens, the theme for each location and the walking route,” McHale said. “This year, we’re planning a flower meadow, the aurora borealis, meadow grass, gumball land, mushrooms and an ocean.”

Enter: Lincoln Academy

McHale begins with an initial design and meets with a small committee to iron out the concept. This guides the displays, using light sculptures in new ways each year or creating custom sculptures that fit the theme.

Since its inception, Gardens Aglow has aimed to showcase Maine’s natural beauty. Katie Hey, the marketing director of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, said that the ideal outcome is that guests see sculptures like the ruby-throated hummingbird or coneflowers and feel inspired to return in the spring to see the real versions.

“We keep the displays fresh by changing the overall theme,” Hey said. “Last year, we introduced a lighthouse inspired by West Quoddy Head. Our Great Lawn turned into a vast ocean that spilled blues across the gardens. This year, we’ll move the sculpture to the Children’s Garden, allowing us to play with perspective and color palettes.”

There are always a few repeat favorites: Wade the Moose, mushrooms and salamanders, all discovered in new and unexpected locations.

“The goal is to reuse as much as possible to ensure we are fiscally and environmentally responsible,” said Hey, noting that baby Lilja and Roska, two of the five trolls created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, will return this year. “Visitors often find sculptures that may not be new to us, but it’s the first time they’ve noticed them.”

So, what’s new?

The gardens will debut a new lighted tunnel in Burch Allee to boost Instagram engagement. And this year, for the first time, students from Lincoln Academy pitched in to help.

“Our school’s IDEAL program uses service-based learning as a cornerstone of its curriculum,” said Lincoln Academy Communications Director Jenny Mayher. “We are proud that students can make a difference at local organizations like Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens while building job skills.”

Sustainable planning

To make Gardens Aglow as immersive as possible, music and sensory machines are set up along the mile-long route. Sustainable planning is also considered for the staff, gardens and planet.

Fragile areas are avoided to prioritize plant health and reduce compaction. The horticulture team also tackles invasive pest management at the same time as hanging lights. Focusing on planet health, the team reuses as much as possible, recycling lights and avoiding the use of single-use plastics.

“While there is a financial driver (Gardens Aglow generates 50% of the gardens’ annual operating costs), the event also drives our mission of connecting people and nature,” Hey said. “We ensure that through horticulture, education, and plant science, we make eco-friendly choices during preparation.”

Takedown begins in the first week of January. Then staff test, sort and count all the lights before preparing to reopen on May 1.

The Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce hosts Boothbay Lights in conjunction with Gardens Aglow. This six-week festival includes a lighted truck parade, gingerbread house decorating and a chili cook-off. A free shuttle runs from downtown Boothbay Harbor to the gardens on Fridays and Saturdays. For the full event calendar, visit boothbaylights.com.

Gardens Aglow is offering early bird pricing on dates before Thanksgiving. For more information on pricing and time slots, visit mainegardens.org/events-exhibits/gardens-aglow/.

