A still from the documentary “A Story of Bones” shows the St. Helena mail ship departing in 2022. Courtesy of A Story of Bones Ltd

The Rockland Public Library will present a screening of “A Story of Bones” by Joseph Curran, Dominic Aubrey de Vere and Yvonne

Isimeme Ibazebo at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. This event is free and open to all.

In the documentary, construction environmental officer for St. Helena’s troubled airport project, Annina van Neel, learns about an unmarked mass burial ground of an estimated 9,000 formerly enslaved Africans. Haunted by this historical injustice, she and African-American preservationist Peggy King Jorde fight for the proper memorialization of these forgotten victims, exposing the U.K.’s disturbing colonial past and present.

This event is a collaboration with the award-winning documentary series “POV” (pbs.org/pov).

This program will be shown simultaneously in the library’s Community Room and via Zoom. The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information or for links to attend via Zoom, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. on Nov. 7.

