The Monmouth Community Players will present its fall production of “Dracula” Nov. 1-3 and 8-10. This version is a stage play written by the Irish actor and playwright Hamilton Deane in 1924, then revised by the American writer John L. Balderston in 1927. It was the first authorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel “Dracula.”

In Balderson’s adaptation, Abraham Van Helsing (Tim MacLeod) investigates the mysterious illness of a young woman, Lucy Seward (Allie Lerch), with the help of her father and fiancé. He discovers she is the victim of Count Dracula (Leigh Wilkinson III), a powerful vampire who is feeding on her blood. The men follow one of Dracula’s servants to the vampire’s hiding place, where they kill him with a stake to the heart.

The cast of “Dracula” includes: Bryanne MacMillan and Nick Farrand, of Lewiston; Tim MacLeod, of Auburn; Allie Lerch, of Litchfield; Birdie Gay, of North Monmouth; Leigh Wilkinson III, of Hallowell; Brittany Bazinet, of Greene; and Phillip Easterbrooks, of Winthrop.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2 and 8, and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 3, 9 and 10. All performances are at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St., Monmouth.

For more information about the show, contact the MCP Box Office at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com or call 370-9566. Tickets are $17-$20 and available for purchase on the MCP website at monmouthcommunityplayers.org.

