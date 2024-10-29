Join Renuka O’Connell for an afternoon of poetry and art at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at River Arts Gallery in Damariscotta, where the Brunswick resident will read from her new book, “Cosmic Collect Call — Appreciate the Mystery: Poems About Life.” O’Connell will also share select pieces of her art from the book that inspired her poetry.

“This book is for those who wish to apprentice themselves to any dream whatsoever,” O’Connell said in a prepared release from River Arts. “These poems describe everyday experiences from my youth to present day. These are the ways I’ve walked the path through trials of grief and struggle to seek a light in a newly formed creation. It turns out that the elixirs are faith and love. Out of nothing comes something to remind us that life lived from the unknown will never fail.”

The book was recently released on Amazon. The author will also have signed copies available for sale at the reading.

O’Connell has been a creative since childhood. She has a studio at Waterfront Maine and her work has been shown throughout the state. In love with new beginnings, coupled with her spiritual journey, she began writing in 2019. She has been published in the Maine Arts Journal: “Art in the Time of the Pandemic,” and Regionalism and Origin Stories, The Chocolate Church Book, and “A Different Story: How Six Authors became Better Writers.”

To learn more about O’Connell, visit her website at renuartist.com.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Email info@riverartsme.org or call 563-6868 for more information.

Copy the Story Link