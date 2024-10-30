Voters have a few days left to decide who to send to the Maine Senate for District 23, which encompasses several Midcoast towns in Cumberland County.

Democrat Incumbent Matthea “Mattie” Daughtry, the Assistant Senate Majority Leader, is seeking reelection to represent Brunswick, Chebeague Island, Freeport, Harpswell, Pownal and part of Yarmouth. Republican Michael “Mike” J. Lawler is vying to take over the seat.

Both candidates spoke to The Times Record about their campaigns, highlighting concerns about high living costs and affordability.

Candidate responses have been lightly edited for grammar, spelling and brevity.

Matthea “Mattie” Daughtry

Please tell the readers a bit about yourself

I was born and raised in Brunswick and graduated from Brunswick High School in 2005. After graduating from Smith College, I returned home to work at multiple jobs, such as curator at an arts organization, a freelance reporter, bartender, farmhand, and a commercial and wedding photographer. In 2018, my fiancé and I opened Moderation Brewing on Maine Street in Brunswick. We live in downtown Brunswick with our two dogs.

Why are you running for this opening?

For the past four years, I have had the honor of representing our community in the Maine Senate. I am particularly proud of the work we have done to protect working Maine families, fully fund our schools, restore revenue sharing, craft a paid family and medical leave system, and so much more. I am running to protect and help our area thrive and to be a strong advocate for all Mainer s– especially young Mainers who are trying to put down roots in our incredible state. While I am proud of our accomplishments and the victories we have worked for our area and the entire state, there is still much more to do.

What are your most pressing concerns for the district?

Our state and community are facing a diverse set of challenges and opportunities. A major one for me is the lack of affordable and safe housing. Associated with that is the heavy property tax burden shouldered by homeowners. As a small business owner I see every day the rising costs and difficulties we all face. I see the same for our employees. Another top issue is the lack of affordable quality child care. We need to do more to help make Maine an affordable and equitable place for everyone who wants to be able to live and thrive here. We have much work to do on preserving our working waterfronts and maintaining a healthy ecosystem for those who are working the waters and our lands. We are facing ever increasing intensity of storm systems and environmental challenges such as PFAS-contaminated farmland, and closer to home the horrible [toxic foam] spill at Brunswick Landing. We must continue our collaboration between public, government, private owners, and scientists to make long range plans to deal threats posed by climate change.

If elected, how would you address those challenges?

The first and most important step is to listen and learn. For any challenge, we need to find a locally based solution while learning from other states and areas who have tackled similar issues. Over the past 12 years, I have earned the reputation of being able to tackle challenges that have been considered impossible or too complicated. A big part of that is trying to think outside of the box and also to bring policy out of the Capitol and to folks all over the state. We can not create policy in a vacuum. I have a bipartisan track record and have always prided myself on my ability to work across the aisle to find compromise and results.

What experience/expertise would you bring to this posting?

Currently I serve as the State Senator for Senate District 23, and have so for the past two terms. In my first year in the State Senate I was elected by my colleagues to be the Assistant Senate Majority Leader. Previously I served for eight years in the House representing Brunswick. I have served as Chair of the Joint Standing Committees on Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business, Labor and Housing, Education and Cultural Affairs, and the Maine Commission on College Affordability and College Completion. My experience as a small business owner has been invaluable and brings a needed lens to our legislative work. Additionally, I bring my lived experience as a young Mainer who has seen the various challenges that exist for those of us trying to make a life here in our beloved state.

Where can readers learn more about your candidacy?

They can find me on both Facebook and Instagram. Additionally I have a website: mattiedaughtry.com. They can also talk to me directly at mattieforsenate@gmail.com or calling me at 370-9871.

Michael “Mike” Lawler

Please tell the readers a bit about yourself (town, street name, age, etc.)

I retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years service in 1982. Following my Military service, I worked for Datapoint, Racal Milgo, Apple Computer and my Private Consultancy for 10 years in New York and Connecticut. My Wife and I relocated from Connecticut to Brunswick in 2000.

Why are you running for this opening?

I am running for office because I want to Make Maine Affordable again.

What are your most pressing concerns for the district?

Top 3 issues — making Maine affordable again; putting parents back in charge of our schools and eliminate ineligible people from the voter rolls state wide.

If elected, how would you address those challenges?

Did not respond.

What experience/expertise would you bring to this posting?

I retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years service in 1982. Following my military service, I worked for Datapoint, Racal Milgo, Apple Computer Company and my private consultancy for 10 years in New York and Connecticut. My wife and I relocated from Connecticut to Brunswick in 2000 after retiring in 1999.

I served as an appointed director of the Brunswick Sewer District from 2002 to 2005 and the eastern director of the Pine Tree State Rifle and Pistol Association from 2015 to date. I am a life member of a number of organizations including the National Rifle Association, Central States VHF Society, Maine Air Museum, Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine and Maine Amateur Radio Foundation.

Where can readers learn more about your candidacy?

Anyone is welcome to call me or email me with questions. Email is mikelawler@mac.com, phone is 729-5455.

