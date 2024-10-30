On Nov. 5, the nation’s voters will select one of two futures: America or Trumperika. A round of “Jeopardy” might help undecided voters make their choice.

Answer: A day of love.

Question: How did Donald Trump describe the Jan. 6, 2020, riot. That’s right. That’s how the man who led the insurrection on the nation’s capital describes that horrendous assault on our democracy. Does the sight of crazed Trumpers attacking security police with American flags evoke feelings of love in your American heart. Take your time. And while you’re at it, remember that Trump has promised to pardon all the jailed insurrectionists if he is elected. Are you good with that?

Answer: John D. Miller

Question: Who was the NBC executive who marketed “The Apprentice,” the reality show that made Donald Trump a household name outside of New York City? Today, Miller deeply regrets his involvement with Trump. “The image of Trump that we promoted was highly exaggerated. In its own way, it was ‘fake news’ that we spread over America like a heavy snowstorm. I never imagined that the picture we painted of Trump as a successful businessman would help catapult him to the White House.”

A Republican, Miller urges people to vote for Kamala Harris. “I say now to my fellow Americans. If you believe that Trump will be better for you or better for the country, that is an illusion, much like ‘The Apprentice’ was.”

Answer: The “envy of the world”

Question: How did the Economist magazine recently describe the US economy?

Answer: “The garbage can of the world”

Question: What did Trump call America at a recent rally?

Answer: Seven

Question: How many times has Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin since he left office?

Answer: Wall Street Journal surprise

Question: What newspaper recently projected that the nation’s deficit would raise more under a Trump administration than a Harris administration?

Answer: CBS

Question What network did Trump promise to sue if he is elected because he claimed it didn’t properly edit the “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris?

Answer: Tony Schwartz

Question: Who was the ghostwriter for Trump’s 1987 bestseller “The Art of the Deal?” Clark is not a big Trump fan today. “Trump is not only willing to lie, but he doesn’t get bothered by it, doesn’t feel guilty about it, isn’t preoccupied by it. There’s an emptiness inside Trump. There’s an absence of a soul. There’s an absence of a heart.”

Answer: “Get that fat pig off the couch!”

Question What did Trump say at a recent rally to encourage his cult members to get out an vote?

Answer: The enemy within.

Question: How does Trump label Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi and all other political foes. Indeed, he essentially describes any American who doesn’t bow down to him as “the enemy within.” (Maybe I’ll get a t-shirt that reads, ‘The Enemy Within.”)

Answer: The worst sitting senator in America.

Question: How did the St. Louis Post Dispatch recently describe Sen. Josh Hawley? The paper said “Hawley’s roll in Jan. 6 would, in itself, merit his expulsion from the Senate by Missouri voters.” The paper characterized Hawley’s positions as “faux populist sound and fury signifying nothing.” Ouch.

Answer: ‘Oh, my God, that’s unbelievable.’

Question: What did Trump claim that other golf pros said about Arnold Palmer’s, er, male appendage? Palmer’s daughter Peg was not amused, saying, “It is a poor choice of approaches to remembering my father.”

Answer: The most dangerous person in the country

Question: How does Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, describe Trump? Trump retaliated by referring to the highly respected retired general as “a real dummy.”

Enough on the game show. The election on Nov. 6 is not a game. If one carefully analyzes Donald Trump over the years, the man and the myth, one can only draw two firm conclusions:

1. Donald Trump doesn’t wear well. His constant lies and bullying behavior eventually catch up with him. The people who know him best despise him the most.

2. If Trump is re elected, you can be sure of but one thing: He will spend the next four years wreaking revenge on his perceived enemies.

Some people are convinced that Trump is a horrible choice, but they claim they don’t know enough about Kamala Harris to vote for her. Not being Trump is reason enough, in my view, but here are some of the key issues she plans to tackle: Reinstate Roe v. Wade; try to pass common sense gun legislation, beginning with a ban on assault rifles and the requirement for background checks; sign the bipartisan immigration reform bill that Trump asked his buddies in Congress to torpedo; roll back Trump’s tax cuts for the rich, his only significant accomplishment; put a respected Republican in her administration (Liz Cheney would be a fine choice); sign the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act; expand the Child Tax Credit; ensure that future presidents are not immune from crimes committed while in office.

Most important, Kamala Harris will be a positive force for the nation and for American democracy. She will bring a call for unity, a vision of hope and a respect for the Constitution to her position as President of the United States. Oh, and one last thing. Kamala hasn’t claimed in advance that if she doesn’t win, the election was rigged. And if she loses she won’t lead an insurrection on the capital or any another form of violent protest. Now that’s refreshing. Call it patriotism.

The choice is clear, America. What will you choose: America or Trumperika?

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at dtreadw575@aol.com.

