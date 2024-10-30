Kamala Harris’ housing plan not just handing out money

I am writing in response to a guest column on Oct. 25 by Jean M. Yarbrough titled “Rent control would worsen the state’s housing crisis.” I am not an economist, a builder or a realtor, but I felt this article gave the wrong impression about Kamala Harris’ policy on housing. The author contends that Kamala Harris’ proposal to give $25,000 to first-time homebuyers would just increase the cost of those homes by $25,000. Stating that when you inject money into the system without increasing supply, you just raise prices. But the article fails to state that VP Harris also has a plan to increase housing supply. You can find details of her plan at nhc.org/the-harris-walz-housing-plan-detailed-serious-and-impactful/.

Her plan relies heavily on increasing the supply of multifamily and single-family housing, calling for the construction of 3 million new housing units, working “in partnership with industry to build the housing we need, both to rent and to buy, and to take down barriers that stand in the way of building new housing, including at the state and local levels.”

The plan formally endorses the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act, cosponsored by dozens of Republicans in the House and Senate. It also calls for a “historic expansion of the existing tax incentive for businesses that build rental housing that is affordable,” a reference to the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act.

Her plan also would double the Biden administration’s proposal for a $20 billion housing innovation fund “to support innovative methods of construction financing, and empower developers and homebuilders to design and build rental and housing solutions that are affordable.” It would “make certain federal lands eligible to be repurposed for new housing developments that families can afford.” The Harris-Walz plan also calls for “streamlining permitting processes and reviews, including for transit-oriented and conversion development, so builders can get homes on the market sooner and bring down costs.” The Harris-Walz plan also focuses on cracking down on “corporate landlords using private equity backed price-setting tools to collude with each other to jack up rents dramatically in communities across the country.”

I just wanted readers to understand that Harris is not just trying to hand out money but to come up with policies that will actually help improve the housing shortage and to help stop corrupt practices that have certainly contributed to the situation we are in.

Randy Howell,

Woolwich

Reelect Sen. Angus King for third term

I have lived in Maine for many years, and for much of that time, Angus King has been serving Maine residents and our country with distinction — for two terms as governor and for two terms as senator. We should all be grateful that he is seeking a third term.

Sen. King’s policies and positions have uniformly been ones with which I agreed. On a few occasions, I have written to him for clarification on one of his votes. His responses have been timely and demonstrated thoughtfulness and integrity.

Finally, I hope voters will remember the option for ranked choice voting in Maine. If Angus King is not your first choice, please consider listing him second!

Linda Kreamer,

Orr’s Island

Let us save democracy

In a few days, we will go to the polls, exercising our great American privilege: the right to vote.

Our choices for president could not be starker. Trump seems to be unraveling before us, descending into a pit of divisiveness, dishonesty and retribution. At the same time, more and more lifelong Republicans, including from his own administration, say out loud that he is a fascist and dangerous threat to us all. His return to power would be catastrophic for this country and the world.

I pray that we will vote for decency, truth, opportunity and HOPE for our children’s future. If we don’t, this could be the last time we’ll have the right to vote.

Theologian William Sloan Coffin observed many years ago: The world is now too dangerous for anything but the truth … and too small for anything but love.

Please vote to save democracy, not destroy it.

Susan Goodwillie Stedman,

Westport Island

