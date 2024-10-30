A new trailer on Commercial Street in Bath is serving up hot coffee and other fall-related beverages every Friday.

This Friday will mark about a month since the Morning Moose Coffee Truck breakfast trailer started coming to Bath’s Bridge Park near the Route 1 overpass. Morning Moose offers a variety of candied apples and hot, fresh mini donuts with flavors like maple glaze, apple cider, cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar. The coffee options include espresso, lattés, maple cold brews for the fall season, hot chocolate and hot apple cider.

“The food truck just brings an inviting atmosphere to the City of Bath, so we are the first food truck to take up the offer,” said Elsie Winokurzew, one of four owners of Morning Moose Coffee. “We hope to be here every Friday until the pipes freeze.”

She expects to close for winter at the beginning of December and reopen at the end of April 2025.

Morning Moose is a family-owned business that began two years ago. Winokurzew and her sister Olivia built the business from the ground up right out of the COVID-19 pandemic to fill a need to bring community and good coffee to their small town.

“I think we were sitting around our kitchen table one day and realized that we need people and need community,” Winokurzew said.

Elsie and Olivia have extensive café experience and use their time as baristas to connect with people. Their business focuses on developing relationships with the community, and according to Winokurzew, the Morning Moose’s 12 employees have a combined 26 years of experience.

Morning Moose is based in Richmond, about 20 minutes from Bath. It has a second food truck that is open five days a week and is in the process of opening its first storefront in Topsham next year. Next spring, Winokurzew hopes to add between 15-20 new employees.

Once the brick-and-mortar store is in place, Winokurzew plans to offer more baked goods and breakfast items.

“Every day is different; I love the variety,” Winokurzew said. “I think that the most exciting thing is just being able to travel around, see and talk to new people, go to different communities, and just immediately have that connection with people because they love coffee.”

