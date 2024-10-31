Bowdoinham plans to knock down several trees at Village Cemetery, and residents will get a chance to tour the site and learn more about the cost and why the town wants to remove them.

The public meeting and tour are set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, Election Day. The agenda will be limited to the site walk and discussion of the proposed trees for removal, according to Town Manager Nicole Briand.

Nine dying and rotting trees are targeted for removal or significant trimming, with estimated costs ranging from $4,000 to $5000.

“If folks have questions, we can actually be there to look at those specific trees,” Briand said.

Three maple trees and one oak tree are recommended for immediate removal. These trees will be the focus of the site walk. Other steps would happen later, such as grinding the stumps down and hiring a consultant to help Bowdoinham create a tree plan to address the remaining trees.

A resident requested the Select Board host the site walk so that locals could be included in the discussion of the proposed tree removal.

Briand said a decision might need to be made sooner rather than later due to concerns of further damage from fallen dead limbs on the historic stones and monuments in the cemetery.

Copy the Story Link