Christmas fair and bake sale – Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Longfellow Place, 80 Longfellow St., Westbrook. New and used items, baked goods, raffles, white elephant table and more. Coffee and doughnuts, hot dogs, chili and chili dogs available.

Windham craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Windham Christian Academy, 1051 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.

Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Anthony Parish, St. Hyacinth’s Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Maine-made crafts, white elephant room, jewelry room, holiday decorations, books, puzzles, homemade baked goods, silent auction of themed gift baskets, children’s activity room, and concession with homemade clam cakes, variety of luncheon items.

Country corner Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Buxton United Methodist Church, 276 Chicopee Road. Christmas decorations, craft items, white elephant table, books, baked goods and more. Luncheon features homemade corn chowder and chicken soup with sandwiches, beverages and desserts.

Bountiful fair – Saturday, Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Stevens Avenue Congregational Church, 790 Stevens Ave., Portland. Crafts, Marcia’s famous fudge, baked goods, Christmas corner, jewelry table, and basket raffles. Luncheon counter with corn chowder.

Holiday fair – Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Windham Hill United Church of Christ, 140 Windham Center Road. Crafts, baked goods, soups, used books, attic treasures, large silent auction and more.

Holiday craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Avita of Stroudwater, 113 Landing Road, Westbrook. Music, holiday goodies and shopping.

USM craft show – Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Costello Sports Complex, 37 College Ave., Gorham. More than 150 vendors; show to benefit USM student athletes.

Church fair – Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saint Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Grandma’s attic, children’s room, silent auction, cash raffle, bucket raffles, handmade knits and crafts, jewelry, baked goods, pizzelles, greens table, break and lunch served.

Fall craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Scarborough Lions Club, 273 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Tables for rent, $25; call 883-9780.

