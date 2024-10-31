Westbrook chicken pot pie dinner – Saturday, Nov. 2, 5:30 p.m., St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. $10 per person.

Gorham bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 2, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, hot dogs and dessert. Takeout options available. $10, $5 under 12. See facebook.com/whiterockcommunityclub for updates.

Gray bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 2, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. All-you-can-eat; beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, homemade biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under age 5.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Nov. 6, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4 suggested donation.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 6, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 9, seatings at 5 and 5:30 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, pies and beverages. Purchase tickets at the door, $10, $5 under 12. Order takeout at ticket table or in advance, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at 854-9157 and leave a message.

