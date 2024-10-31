Friendly Gas renovation



The building at Friendly Gas, 925 Main St. in downtown Westbrook, has been razed, but will remain in business without a store.

Jennie Franceschi, director of the city’s Planning and Code Enforcement, said Monday the business is expanding its number of pumps from two to four and relocating them farther from the street for better traffic flow.

An attendant’s booth will be built into the canopy system, Franceschi said, and a small storage structure will be located in the rear of the lot.

The location for years was that of LeClerc’s Service Center until Roger LeClerc retired about 15 years ago.

Seniors to hear nutritionist



Advertisement

Westbrook Seniors will meet at noon Monday, Nov. 4, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St. Hannaford nutritionist April Byron will speak on “Season’s Eatings,” providing easy and nutritious options for potlucks, cookie swaps and holiday parties.

Byron will try to approach everyone’s nutrition challenges and goals with compassion, creativity and some laughs along the way, seniors President Carol Sue Hayden said in an announcement. Visitors are always welcome and refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Hayden at cdhayhall@maine.rr.com or call 854-2112.

Yard waste collection

Piles of brush seven yards or less will be collected curbside through Nov. 1 by Westbrook Public Services.

Leaves properly contained in paper bags without tape will be collected until the first snowfall.

Advertisement

Free Common activity

There will be an open mic night at Westbrook Common from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Historical society reminder

Mark Swett will present a program about past holidays in Westbrook when the historical society meets at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 30, 1974, that Carol Bruce, formerly of Woodman Court, had moved into her new home on Robie Street in Gorham.

Copy the Story Link