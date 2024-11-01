BRUNSWICK – Thomas Richard Nadeau, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at his home in Brunswick. Tom was born on Oct. 3, 1948, to Hubert G. and Priscilla Jewell Nadeau. He grew up in Lancaster, N.H. and graduated with the class of 1966 from Lancaster High School.

In April of 1967 Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He attended many schools and training programs, and subsequently received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., where he graduated in 1973. His career as a Navy P-3 pilot enabled Tom to travel all over the world while on several deployments to places he enjoyed and fondly remembered. Tom also served a tour on the USS Enterprise, he attended the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, Calif. and a tour of duty at the Naval Research Lab near Washington D.C. In 1991, Commander Nadeau retired after a 25-year career. Tom was very proud of his military service.

Tom was a life-long learner with many interests, including woodworking, fly fishing, fast cars, and volunteering. He was an avid reader, a patriotic man, and someone who could strike up a conversation with anyone. Spending carefree summers at camp on Maidstone Lake, Vt., with his family and friends and later on with his own family were among his fondest memories and the best of times.

Tom leaves his wife, Dorothy of Brunswick; a son Travis and his wife Christin of Yarmouth, a son Tyler of Lisbon; and two grandsons, Lucas and Benjamin. His siblings include his sister, Suzanne La Valley of Wasilla, Alaska, his brother, Douglas and his wife Nanette of Catawba, N.C., his brother, Michael, of Lancaster, N.H.; and an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be planned for the spring, followed by burial in his hometown.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetsons Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetsons Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to the:

Travis Mills Foundation (travismillsfoundation.org) or to:

Habitat for Humanity (www.habitat7rivers.org)

