Could proposed wind farm impact fishermen’s livelihoods?
On Oct. 29, a lengthy article was reprinted in The Times Record from the Portland Press Herald on proposed wind farms in Casco Bay. The article had only one small quote from the New England Stewardship Association stating that the wind farm will “threaten mariners (fishermen) and the marine environment.” This year, a science journal reviewed all studies on the effects of high voltage electrical lines that would run from each windmill to the shore. Their conclusion was that these farms and their high voltage lines would cause “significant alterations in a variety of (the) developmental processes” that fish, lobsters and clams go through. Our state and U.S. senators and representatives need to step up and demand that this project be stopped until studies are done that ensure that the livelihoods of Maine’s fishermen and women will not be negatively impacted.
Brian Hirst,
Harpswell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.