Could proposed wind farm impact fishermen’s livelihoods?

On Oct. 29, a lengthy article was reprinted in The Times Record from the Portland Press Herald on proposed wind farms in Casco Bay. The article had only one small quote from the New England Stewardship Association stating that the wind farm will “threaten mariners (fishermen) and the marine environment.” This year, a science journal reviewed all studies on the effects of high voltage electrical lines that would run from each windmill to the shore. Their conclusion was that these farms and their high voltage lines would cause “significant alterations in a variety of (the) developmental processes” that fish, lobsters and clams go through. Our state and U.S. senators and representatives need to step up and demand that this project be stopped until studies are done that ensure that the livelihoods of Maine’s fishermen and women will not be negatively impacted.

Brian Hirst,

Harpswell

