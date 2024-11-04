Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is hosting Honor a Veteran contest, an online campaign that gives community members the opportunity to nominate a veteran or active service member who they feel deserves recognition for their dedication to country. One nominee will be selected to receive $1,000 cash and a $1,000 donation to a nonprofit organization of their choice that specifically serves veterans.

The bank is accepting nominations at refer.barharbor.bank/veteran now through Nov. 15. Nominees must have served or are currently serving in a branch of the U.S. military. In addition, nominees must be 18 years of age or older and reside in Maine, New Hampshire or Vermont.

“There are heroes living among us who have served this nation honorably as members of the U.S. military and whose dedication and valor have helped protect the rights and freedoms we enjoy every day as U.S. citizens,” said Joseph Schmitt, senior vice president, director of communications and chief marketing officer at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “In honor of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, we want to recognize those heroes through our Honor a Veteran contest. We’re excited to learn more about the veterans living in our communities and are excited to award one deserving veteran a $1,000 gift as our small way of saying ‘thank you.’ ”

A complete list of contest rules is available online. Only one entry per person. The contest winner will be announced in late November.

Copy the Story Link