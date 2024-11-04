Maine Roller Derby’s annual Benefit Bout on Nov. 16 will support Queerly ME and the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Fans can expect a shake-up to the usual teams and rules of a Maine Roller Derby bout.

Attendees can make donations that impact the game by purchasing “points” for the team of their choice or by purchasing and redeeming game action tickets. Actions can include: sending a skater, skating official or coach of your choice to the box; starting a skater dance party; choosing a team’s jammer for the next jam; forcing a two-minute jam with no lead jammer; flipping the track and having play continue in the opposite direction; picking the blocker and jammer lineup for a team’s next jam.

The skaters of the Ship Wreckers and R.I.P. Tides will also be mixed up for this bout, so attendees can expect to see teammates facing off against each other.

In addition to the roller derby action, this event will offer a family-friendly atmosphere with food and beverage options, merchandise, and opportunities to meet the athletes. Attendees are encouraged to bring their friends and families to enjoy an evening of excitement and entertainment.

Tickets are $12 for ages 13 and up (children 12 and under are free) and can be purchased online at mainerollerderby.com or at the door on the day of the event.

The event takes place at Happy Wheels at 3 Chabot St. in Westbrook. Doors open at 5 p.m., first whistle is at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, visit mainerollerderby.com or contact info@mainerollerderby.com.

Maine Roller Derby is a nonprofit whose mission is to promote the sport of roller derby, maintain a competitive athletic program in the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association and make a positive impact in the community. MRD is the longest-running and largest roller derby league based in the state of Maine. Comprised of dedicated athletes, officials and volunteers, the league is committed to promoting athleticism, empowerment and inclusivity.

