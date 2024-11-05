The Brunswick High School Players is putting on the class “Pride and Prejudice” by Joseph Hanreddy and J.R. Sullivan for the fall play. Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and at 2 p.m. on the 16th in Crooker Theater at Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road.

Experience a tale of love, wit and societal expectations by following Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy as they navigate misunderstandings, pride and prejudice in this timeless story.

Directed by Linda Gardiner, with Producer Michael Millett, the play has a cast and crew of over 30 students from grades 9-12. In addition to daily rehearsals, the cast, crew and volunteers have been busy creating all the set pieces and props for the show.

Tickets are available in advance online and at the door (subject to availability); $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and $12 for students. For more information and tickets, visit sites.google.com/brunswicksd.org/brunswickhighschoolplayers/home.

