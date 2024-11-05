The Brunswick Town Council Monday night granted funding requests amounting to over $1.6 million for Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, which oversees the development of former Naval Air Station Brunswick, despite tense and lengthy debates.

The Authority (MRRA) received its contentious Tax Increment Finance (TIF) request and then some, including over $23,000 from the Town’s General Fund. The Town and Authority designated the funding for critical infrastructure, its Capital Improvement Budget and to conduct a fire risk study at Brunswick Landing.

MRRA’s original TIF request of $1.5 million was tabled two weeks ago amid calls to leverage the funding against the entity, pressuring it to take more comprehensive action to remove PFAS-containing fire suppression systems in its hangars in the wake of a disastrous toxic firefighting foam spill in August.

The spill of 1,450 gallons of firefighting foam concentrate mixed with 50,000 gallons of water at MRRA-leased Hangar 4 on Aug. 19 has left many concerned about risks of another spill. The concentrate that spilled in August was aqueous film-forming foam — or AFFF — which contains harmful chemicals known as PFAS, or the “forever chemical.” MRRA has disclosed that other hangars in its airport contain similar harmful concentrates.

Many criticized MRRA’s original TIF request for not having any funding clearly allocated toward PFAS mitigation at the former base.

On Monday night, the Authority came back with an additional TIF request of $100,000 to fund a risk assessment study of Hangars 4, 5 and 6. The Town chipped in $23,206 from its contingency account, which is housed in this year’s general fund. This contribution is levied through property taxes.

MRRA’s total TIF request amounted to over $1.6 million, which uses up nearly all of the projected TIF funding for MRRA this year. This type of funding, said Town Manager Julia Henze, is sourced from half of the property taxes on Brunswick Landing that are set aside through a temporary tax program. The funding is set aside in an account specifically for base redevelopment and for MRRA’s use.

The Authority’s original request of over $1.5 million was initially made over the summer as part of an annual process to access the entity’s TIF funding. In its original request, to support critical infrastructure and MRRA’s Capital Improvement Budget at the Landing, was made prior to the spill and did not include a specific line item for PFAS cleanup or mitigation.

As part of standard TIF request procedure, the MRRA TIF Committee — including Chairperson Abby King, District 5 Councilor Jennifer Hicks and District 1 Councilor David Watson — reviewed and recommended approval to the Town Council on Sept. 11, just weeks after the spill.

On Sept. 12, the Portland Press Herald reported that Hangar 4 was flagged as “deficient” in an inspection 14 months before it malfunctioned in August — a revelation that spurred outrage among local officials and calls for former Executive Director Kristine Logan’s resignation. Logan resigned a month later, citing that she wanted to avoid “distracting” from foam cleanup efforts and “to ensure this good work goes on, unimpeded by outside politics and the political agendas of others.”

About a week later, MRRA also revealed that Hangars 5 and 6 were also found deficient in their inspection reports over a year ago. The Brunswick Fire Department issued a notice of violation shortly after, prompting the authority to submit a Corrective Plan of Action to fix deficiencies and perform annual testing of the fire suppression systems.

Since these revelations, residents and Town Council has pressed MRRA for more comprehensive action, such as shutting down its Hangar 6, which the MRRA Board ultimately voted against, citing legal and financial barriers to itself and tenants.

