Freeporters weighed 13 different candidates vying for seven openings on the municipal ballot this year.

While three won uncontested reelection campaigns, the remaining competitors faced tough races for positions on Town Council and the Sewer District.

No candidate stepped up to the plate to take an eighth opening in the town — a seat on the Water District board. So far, the town has counted Box 1 — 87 write ins and Box 2 — 95 write ins.

Below are the projected winners of this election season. The below preliminary vote totals are the unofficial numbers provided at 10:30 p.m. while the remainder of absentee ballots were still being counted.

Projected Municipal election results

Town Council

Advertisement

William Stephen Brown is expected to beat Jacqueline A. Soley for the Councilor At-Large position. The preliminary count so far shows 1,449 for Brown and 1,086 for Soley.

For District 4, Councilor Henry L. Lawrence III is expected to win his uncontested reelection campaign.

RSU Board of Directors

Two seats were available in the RSU 5 Board of Directors. Incumbents Colin W. Cheney and Kara L. Kaikini are expected to return to their current seats on the Board. Their races were uncontested.

Sewer District

Marissa Elliott, Mike Ashby and Joe Ashby are expected to fill the three highly coveted Sewer District seats this year. These candidates have so far earned 1,185, 1,223 and 1,033 votes respectively, beating out five other residents vying for a seat.

This story will be updated with the final count.

Copy the Story Link