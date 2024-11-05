I am writing to you this week from my parents’ house – well, my house now. I am sitting at a card table set up where the dining room table used to be.

I am at the stage of clearing out my parents’ house where I am equal parts frustrated, nostalgic and overwhelmed.

One piece stands out in particular – a poem, “Desiderata,” written by Max Ehrmann in 1927. Whatever house we were in, it was one of the first things to go up on the wall. Always near the door, always in a spot where you’d pretty much have to see it.

Anyway, I went to take it down … and paused. It’s not really my style, what with the faux parchment look and all. But, as I read it again, I realized I knew it backward and forward just from seeing it all the time, and it seemed to me more apt than ever.

I am writing just a few days shy of the election. In this space, I find myself befuddled by all the noise and hatred, the myriad of ways we have been busy drawing lines in the sand, and then digging in until those lines are deeper than the trenches of The Great War.

I fear for us. For all of us. I worry that no matter who wins, people are going to suffer. Suffer in ways we like to tell ourselves could ever happen here. Even though history, our own history no less, refutes that idealistic thought.

Advertisement

So, I am going to share the poem. Word for word.

“Go placidly amid the noise and haste and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible without surrender, be on good terms with all persons. Speak your truth quietly and clearly; and listen to others, even the dull and ignorant; they too have their story.

“Avoid loud and aggressive persons, they are vexations to the spirit. If you compare yourself with others, you may become vain and bitter; for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself. Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans.

“Keep interested in your own career, however humble; it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time. Exercise caution in your business affairs; for the world is full of trickery. But let this not blind you to what virtue there is; many persons strive for high ideals; and everywhere life is full of heroism.

“Be yourself. Especially, do not feign affection. Neither be cynical about love; for in the face of all aridity and disenchantment it is as perennial as the grass.

“Take kindly the counsel of the years, gracefully surrendering the things of youth. Nurture strength of spirit to shield you in sudden misfortune. But do not distress yourself with dark imaginings. Many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness. Beyond a wholesome discipline, be gentle with yourself.

Advertisement

“You are a child of the universe, no less than the trees and the stars; you have a right to be here. And whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should.

“Therefore, be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be, and whatever your labors and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life keep peace with your soul.

“With all its sham, drudgery, and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Be cheerful. Strive to be happy.”

I don’t know. It struck me. It seemed profound to be confronted with it anew right now, in these times.

And then I realized something else.

The version that hangs in our hall states the poem dates to 1629 and was found in an old church – which I fully believed until a quick search for this article corrected me. Thus, bringing home another set of truths: always, always fact check, and never take life too seriously. The profound and the absurd often hold hands.

Be cheerful. Strive to be happy. Let’s all take care of each other.

Copy the Story Link