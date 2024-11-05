Merrymeeting Arts Center in Bowdoinham presents a solo show by Robin Brooks. The solo exhibition, “People, Places, Liminal Spaces,” features portraits from “The Foremothers Project,” improvisational collages made from 2020–2024 and abstract landscapes inspired by her love of color, movement and nature.

The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and 16, at the arts center, 9 Main St.

Brooks is a former Maine School Administrative District 75 art teacher. She is a member of the Union of Maine Visual Artists as well as River Arts in Damariscotta and the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset. She has received numerous awards for her artwork and her work has been featured in a variety of publications, including Maine Magazine. Her article “My Non-Traditional Portraits” will be featured in the fall 2024 issue of the UMVA Journal. Brooks currently works out of her art studio in Topsham and teaches tai chi and qigong for Merrymeeting Adult Education.

