Unofficial counts indicate Brunswick voters are sending Rep. Dan Ankeles back to the Maine House to represent District 100, which encompasses a part of Brunswick.

Ankeles, a Democrat, beat his challenger, Ivon Prescott (R), in a 4,384-1,217 vote. This next term will mark his second in the Maine House of Representatives.

Ankeles said in recent candidate coverage that he first ran to better integrate Brunswick Landing into the rest of the town, as well as make the town more affordable through housing policies and property tax law. He noted that these are goals he still has for office, especially as residents face a revaluation and continue to deal with the ongoing chemical spill crisis that happened at Brunswick Executive Airport in August.

This story will be updated.

