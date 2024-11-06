Sen. Denise Tepler, D-Topsham, has been elected to represent Sagadahoc County in the Maine Senate, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election, with about 85% of the district reporting results as of Wednesday afternoon.

Tepler drew 11,687 votes, finishing ahead of Jeffrey Pierce (R) and Suzanne Andreson (unenrolled) who had 8,330 and 1,329 votes, respectively.

Senate District 24 includes Bath, Topsham, Richmond, West Bath, Woolwich, Phippsburg, Georgetown, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Arrowsic and Dresden.

“I am absolutely honored to have gained the trust of the voters of Sagadahoc County and the town of Dresden in Lincoln County,” Tepler said Wednesday. “I intend to continue to champion health care and prescription drug reform, protect women’s health care and reproductive rights, and ensure full funding for our local schools.”

Tepler won a tightly contested Democratic primary in June, beating out Jean Guzzetti in a vote that came down to a recount.

Tepler served four terms in the Maine House of Representatives from 2014-2022 before being termed out of office. She said she is committed to continuing her fight for affordable health care, protecting reproductive rights for women and supporting Maine’s working waterfronts.

The District 24 seat came up for grabs when Sen. Eloise Vitelli termed out of office.

