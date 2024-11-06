Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, won reelection to represent House District 49, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.
Hepler won her race against Republican challenger Vincent Brown, garnering more than 60% of the vote.
Hepler has served in House District 49 since 2022 and in House District 53 from 2018-2022. The district includes Arrowsic, Georgetown, Phippsburg, West Bath and Woolwich.
This will be the former University of Maine at Farmington history teacher’s fourth House term.
She has served on several committees, including Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, and as chairperson for the Marine Resources Committee from 2023-2024.
Hepler also has served on the Woolwich Historical Society, the Woolwich Select Board and Sagadahoc County Local Emergency Planning Committee.
