The number of Mainers experiencing homelessness has more than tripled since 2020. Tedford Housing exists to address that issue, driven by a clear mission: “Empowering People to Move From Homelessness to Home.”

There is no one cause for homelessness; each person’s story is different, yet each one deserves to be heard and responded to. That’s what friends can do. That’s what neighbors can do. That’s what Tedford Housing does.

“We provide a social safety net for story-telling. I’m so proud of the people who are willing to tell their stories; each one moves me to tears,” said Katrina Webster, development and communications assistant at Tedford. The factors that lead to homelessness run the gamut: steep medical bills, domestic violence, mental health issues, loss of a job and so on.

Andrew Lardie, executive director, is a perfect match for Tedford Housing. A nonprofit administrator, educator and advocate for over 20 years, he brings deep passion and fine experience to the position.

“As a Brunswick resident,” he notes, “I want to live in a healthy community, and I’m delighted to use my skills to reduce unnecessary suffering.”

Tedford Housing has experienced first-hand the growth in the homeless population. Indeed, the organization has had to turn away 300 people so far this year.

Fortunately, a remarkable two-year capital campaign has raised $9 million to date from various sources to build a new facility and thereby increase capacity. The current shelter can house 16 adults and six families; the new one will be able to house 24 adults and 10 families.

The new facility will be located at Cook’s Corner and Brunswick Landing. Plans call for it to being operating in March 2025,

Carolyn Eklund, president of the Tedford Housing board and a retired Episcopal priest, gives an enthusiastic shout-out and “thank you” to all the donors who stepped up to support the campaign. As an example, Frank Strasburger, a retired Episcopal priest, led an effort for which the residents of Highland Green contributed $400,000 to the campaign. As he said, “We are your neighbors, you are our neighbors, and we really want to be there for you.”

In addition to the temporary shelters, Tedford Housing offers permanent supportive housing options for the homeless: 37 units in six buildings and five towns.

Experienced case managers for both the temporary shelters and the permanent housing serve as the all-important links between residents and the various resources available for people served by Tedford Housing.

“A deeply fulfilling part of my job is witnessing tenants overcome long-standing obstacles and barriers,” said Nikki Herling, supportive housing case manager. “I’ve seen tenants catch up on back rent, conquer their fear of going to the doctor or riding in a car, commit to substance abuse treatments and seek help for essentials like food, toilet paper or cleaning supplies.”

One grateful resident says of Tedford, “They have been fighting battles I don’t even know how to fight.”

In line with its essential mission, Tedford Housing works to prevent homelessness by paying security deposits, providing rent assistance and offering case management to prevent evictions and/or secure alternative housing. Moreover, in the Warm Thy Neighbor program, Tedford provides one-time emergency fuel payments to ensure people don’t have to choose between keeping warm and paying rent or other critical expenses.

Homelessness is a complex issue, affording no easy solutions, no pat answers. It would be easy to ignore it. Easy but wrong. I’m grateful to be part of a community that is doing everything it can to support hundreds of our fellow citizens in their greatest time of need.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at dtreadw575@aol.com.

