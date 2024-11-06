Voters are sending Sen. Mattie Daughtry (D-Brunswick) back to the Maine Senate to represent District 23, which encompasses several Midcoast towns in Cumberland County.

According to unofficial results early Wednesday morning, Daughtry received more than 18,000 votes, beating her opponent, Michael Lawler (R), who garnered 8,000 votes. This term will mark Daughtry’s third as a local representative for Brunswick, Chebeague Island, Freeport, Harpswell, Pownal and part of Yarmouth.

Daughtry, a lifelong Brunswick resident who, along with her my fiancé, owns Moderation Brewing on Maine Street in Brunswick, cited lack of affordable and safe housing and rising cost of living as one of her top issues to tackle. She also noted that preserving working waterfronts and maintaining ecosystems is key, especially with environmental challenges such as increasingly-intense storm systems and PFAS-contamination.

Daughtry has also previously noted that she has a bipartisan track record, and is willing to work across to aisle to get results.

Lawler has worked as the appointed director of the Brunswick Sewer District from 2002-2005 and the eastern director of the Pine Tree State Rifle and Pistol Association from 2015 to date.

This story will be updated.

