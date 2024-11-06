Five volunteers, all veterans and employees of ReVision Energy, swung into action Nov. 1 to spruce up a long neglected veterans monument at Prides Corner in Westbrook.

The monument, on state property, is at the corner of Route 302 and Elmwood Avenue.

The volunteers raked, pruned, yanked out shrubbery roots, put down mulch, retrofitted a flagpole, and hoisted the colors. The site is now shipshape for an official flag raising ceremony at 9 a.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

According to a plaque on a granite stone at the site, the Pride’s Corner Kiwanis Club placed the monument there “to honor veterans of all wars.” The club appears to have disbanded and the monument was unattended over the years.

Kevin Moss, a ReVision employee who lives in the area, recently raised awareness of the monument’s condition. The ReVision workers got city and state approval for the cleanup. ReVision Energy in South Portland is an employee-owned company that engineers, designs and installs solar energy projects.

Volunteers who put their expertise, experience and muscle to work on the memorial for war veterans included Ben Rodriquez, Army; Matt Johnson, Navy; Jared Putnam, Marine Corps; Ray Stanford, Navy; and Judy Netherland, Air Force. They are members of ReVision Energy Veterans and Active Military Personnel (REVAMP).

Katie Beane-Lewis, ReVision Energy director of Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, also attended and documented the cleanup with photos.

Gorham Flag Center donated the Stars and Stripes along with a cleat that was mounted on the pole to secure a line keeping the flag aloft. Graybar Electric of Portland donated a solar light and panel to illuminate the flag so it can wave day and night.

Moss said a new flagpole would be installed next spring.

