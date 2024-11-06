Freeporters will send Democratic Rep. Melanie Sachs back to the Maine House, according to unofficial election results from Tuesday’s election.

Sachs beat her challenger, Jay Finegan (R), in a lopsided 4,220-1,822 vote. Sachs will represent District 102, which encompasses Freeport.

Sachs, 55, has served as Freeport’s state representative for two terms and said that she has been engaged in the community for nearly two decades as a Town Councilor, former executive director of Freeport Community Services and more. In a previous candidate interview, Sachs said the key issues she plans to tackle in Freeport are climate change, housing, property tax burden and health care.

During her tenure in the Maine House, Sachs said she has passed bills that directly impact residents, including the bill to standardize electric vehicle charging station designed and an unprecedented bill to protect municipal franchise agreements to bring revenue to the town and hold cable companies accountable.

Finegan has challenged Sachs for her seat in the past. The two have faced off in 2020 and 2022.

This story will be updated.

