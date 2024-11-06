Holly Stover (D) was reelected on Tuesday, Nov. 5, to represent the Boothbay area in the Maine House of Representatives.



With 3,978 votes, Stover defeated James “Bill” Hunt III (R), who received 2,095 votes. She’ll retain the Maine House District 48 seat for two more years, according to unofficial results posted early Wednesday morning.

Boothbay Harbor Town Clerk Michelle Farnham said that 1,358 residents voted in this year’s election, plus 617 by absentee ballot. “We also had many new voters this year,” Farnham added.

District 48 includes Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport and Westport Island.

Edgecomb Town Clerk Claudia Coffin said two poll workers were hired this year to account for an anticipated high voter turnout.

Stover said she plans to work with state and local leaders to advocate for policies that expand access to housing and health care.

Additionally, she intends to address threats to the fishing industry from climate change and warming waters in the Gulf of Maine by advocating for balanced policies and ensuring access to wholesale markets and necessary resources.

While the presidential election was the primary draw to polls, a few voters, including Shawn Lewin, took interest in local candidates.



Lewin, who works at Maine Veterans in Need Inc., praised Stover. “Sometimes, a party is not as important as acknowledging that someone is doing a great job and will continue to do so,” he said.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to my campaign team, volunteers, and supporters,” said Stover. “This election isn’t just about winning a seat,” she emphasized. “It’s about amplifying the voices of our community and addressing the issues that matter most to our families—education, healthcare, and economic opportunity. I promise to listen, fight for our shared values, and work tirelessly to bring about the change we need. We will tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead together.”

Hunt congratulated Stover. “I hope that she will focus her term on serving all the people of Lincoln County,” he said.

