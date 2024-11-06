Rafael Macias won the Maine House of Representatives District 51 seat, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.

Macias, a Democrat, received 3,498 votes to Leon Brillant’s (R) 2,285, for the House seat representing Topsham.

In a call to The Times Record, he expressed his excitement about being sent to the House and expressed his hope that the Democrats would maintain control of the state’s House and Senate. He also expressed disappointment with the results of the national election.

Macias served in Afghanistan, where he was a convoy commander and oversaw a detachment of sailors attached to the Kabul Military Training Center.

When he returned to the United States, he served as Flag Aide to the Chief of the Supply Corps in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and was responsible for manning and training the crew of USS Stockdale (DDG-106).

Copy the Story Link