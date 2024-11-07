Free Thanksgiving meal

Roxanne Moody, volunteers and donors are providing a free community Thanksgiving Day meal again this year on Nov. 28.

The meals are available to be picked up or will be delivered to those without transportation. Meals will be prepared at Mister Bagel, 13 New Portland Road, Gorham.

To reserve a meal or request delivery, call 839-4516 or email trmoody75.rm@gmail.com.

Free clothes, shoes

The Mission of Hope Clothes Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham.

It is open the first and third Saturdays each month. For more information, call the church at 839-3111.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Nov. 6, 1974, that Dennis Crowe was installed as master at the Gorham Grange.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Oct. 31 that the U.S. public debt was $35,951,601,173,936.02.

