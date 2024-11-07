Since his freshman year, Dash Farrell has been playing through injuries. He’s broken growth plates in both hips, he’s pulled his hamstring five times, and in February, he underwent two surgeries and had two screws inserted into his right leg. Running hurts, he says.

Yet, the Mt. Ararat senior running back refuses to slow down.

“To be honest with you, I’m feeling like I’m at the end of football season,” Farrell said. “Everywhere hurts, but really it’s just an every-day grind. Take every day like a new day and treat every day like it’s the only day. When you think about it too much, just push through it.”

Farrell may not feel at 100% physically (something he says he’s never felt during his high school sports career), but he will still give 100% of his effort, pushing through the constant pain and opposing defenses alike, he said. As the fourth-seeded Mt. Ararat Eagles (7-2) prepare for Friday’s eight-man Large School Division semifinal game against the top-seeded Camden Hills (7-1), he wants to give more.

“The expectations I have for myself surpass all the expectations anyone else has for me, which is the way it should be,” Farrell said. “I want the offense to run through me, I want the defense to run through me, I want to be involved in every play, and I want to have the biggest impact I can and help the team as best I can.”

Friday’s game in Rockport will be a rematch of Oct. 4, when the Windjammers overcame a 24-point first half deficit and beat the Eagles, 36-30. Farrell accounted for 321 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in the loss.

Through nine games, Farrell has totaled 177 carries for 1,749 yards rushing, 10 catches for 303 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns, contributing two-thirds of the Eagles’ 386 points this season. Also a middle linebacker, he has 72 tackles, 16 of which are for a loss. When Mt. Ararat decides to punt, No. 11 remains on the field as a long snapper. Farrell was rewarded for his all-around efforts by being named the Campbell Conference eight-man Large School player of the year, but the constant action on the field is taxing on his body.

Since breaking the growth plate in his right hip during his freshman season, Farrell has implemented a 30-minute warmup routine for practice and games that involves compression wraps, heat therapy, Biofreeze, extra stretches and a bunch of tape. It’s not a cure-all, but it mitigates the pain. Regardless of the discomfort, Farrell says it’s worth it.

“It’s just so fun,” he said. “In the game, adrenaline helps a lot. So, I could deal with it after and before, not only for myself, but I want to be there for the people around me that are expecting me to perform and help the team. High school is really short. I’m thankful to be able to have a mindset to look on it, as short as it is, it’s only four years, and then I’ll have the rest of my life. I only get this one opportunity, so you might as well play through it, then I have the rest of my life to heal.”

A three-sport athlete, Farrell didn’t consider taking time off after the initial fracture in the fall of 2021. He wrestled in the winter, placing second in the Class A 132-pound division, and played baseball in the spring. During the final regular season football game in 2022, Farrell broke the growth plate in his left hip and missed the playoffs. He returned to the mat a few weeks later, and again placed second in the Class A 152-pound division, before catching for the baseball team.

As a junior, Farrell wrestled for about a month before he had to stop, due to pain and concern for long-term damage. Two surgeries were scheduled for February, meaning he wouldn’t be cleared for football-related activities until late in the summer. Understandably, Farrell was nervous that he would not be back to his pre-surgery playing level, but with six months of physical therapy he feels better and relieved.

The Mt. Ararat Eagles senior prefers to play defense, but he loves to watch Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who also overcame his share of leg injuries. Farrell said watching the two-time Pro Bowler hurdle backwards over a Jacksonville Jaguars defender last week was “very inspiring.” Hearing that, Mt. Ararat Head Coach Frank True shot Farrell a “don’t-you-dare-try-that” look.

True is often impressed by Farrell’s gameday abilities, but never surprised.

“This is a kid that enjoys the preparation more than the game itself,” True said. “He enjoys the work, the whole process of putting in the time to get better, to get his leg right, to get out here in practice, to make his teammates better. The whole preparation before the payoff, in my mind, I think he likes that more than the actual game itself.”

“The only way to achieve your goals is you have to enjoy the journey before the destination,” Farrell said.

The high school football journey is ending soon. Then, a new one begins.

After graduation, Farrell plans to take a gap year to lift, train, bulk and rest in hopes of fully healing before either wrestling or playing football in college. When he reflects on his Mt. Ararat career, Dash revels when he played alongside his older brother Shea Farrell, a 2022 Fitzpatrick Trophy semifinalist. Dash wants to add new favorite memories, to be invited to the annual banquet as well and to hoist the Gold Ball next week in Kennebunk, but that’s still in the future.

Right now, he’s focused on one thing — Friday night.

