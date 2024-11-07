Holiday fair – Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Windham Hill, UCC, 140 Windham Center Road, Windham. Crafts, baked goods, soups, used books, attic treasures, large silent auction and more.

Holiday craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Avita of Stroudwater, 113 Landing Road, Westbrook. Music, holiday goodies and shopping.

USM craft show – Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Costello Sports Complex, 37 College Ave., Gorham. More than 150 vendors; show to benefit USM student athletes.

Church fair – Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saint Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Grandma’s attic, children’s room, silent auction, cash raffle, bucket raffles, handmade knits and crafts, jewelry, baked goods, pizzelles, greens table, breakfast and lunch served. Features Santa and Mrs. Clause.

Fall craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Scarborough Lions Club, 273 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Tables for rent, $25; call 883-9780.

Annual “Christmas in the Village” holiday fair – Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Casco Village Church, UCC, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Baked goods, raffle, soup and sandwich luncheon, country crafts, balsam products, paintings, crochet items, 3D printed animals, and a children’s book written by a local author on site for autographs.

Holiday bazaar – Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gilsland Farm, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. Bazaar benefits Maine Audubon’s mission to conserve Maine wildlife and habitat.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Gorham. Crafts, greenery, bake sale, knitted items, raffle for queen-sized quilt or $100 gift card to Pit Stop Fuel or Christmas basket full of goodies, used Christmas decorations, used jewelry, and RADA knives. Chowda or sandwiches for lunch, plus coffee, punch and sweets.

Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 525 Highland Ave., South Portland.

