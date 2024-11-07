Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 9, seatings at 5 and 5:30 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, fresh baked pies, and beverages. $10 at the door, $5 under 12. Order takeout at ticket table or by calling 854-9157 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Drive-thru turkey dinner – Saturday, Nov. 9, 4-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, 87 Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roasted turkey, vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake. $10, exact price.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Nov. 13, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4 suggested donation.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 13, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

